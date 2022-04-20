Ten houses in ten weeks, “BG Strong Build” coming July 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday to launch their new project announcing the new statewide project of 100 new homes and 30 of those being in Bowling Green over the next three years.

July is what Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County is calling a “blitz.”

“July 25th through the 29th is the blitz. Then in August we’ll have contractors come in and do all of the electrical, HVAC, plumbing, those things,” said Rodney Goodman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County. “Then in September, we’ll have volunteers come back in to do paint, finishes, landscaping, those kind of things. Then October 1st we’ll dedicate them. That means we’ll move families into them and they’ll get a chance to be in the home and start that new journey.”

65 % of the people affected by the tornado rented their homes.

“This is an awesome opportunity for them to have a chance at homeownership, and at a really affordable homeownership,” Goodman said.

This project is to help provide affordable housing to those who lost everything during the Dec. 11 tornado.

“Our specific project we’re doing this year we’re calling it ‘BG Strong’ because we want BG to see how strong they are, and we want them to be a part of this project, and we want all these families to see how strong they are in this project. We shot for the sky, man,” Goodman said.

Officials said this project couldn’t be done without the determination of the public.

“Having everybody. All of our supporters from people who donate services, goods, volunteer. Partner families were out here this morning. It’s just so good to have everybody here in one place to be able to look forward to doing something so cool in our community,” said Goodman.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity in Warren County go to habitatbg.org to see qualifications, to volunteer or apply for housing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.