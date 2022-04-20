Advertisement

This week’s JA People of Action features Amber Frye

This week’s JA People of Action features Amber Frye
This week’s JA People of Action features Amber Frye
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Amber Frye

This week’s JA People of Action features Amber Frye, COO at Franklin Bank and Trust and Board President for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Amber’s favorite part of JA is “how easy they make volunteering! If you can follow the manual, you can volunteer and impact students.” She also said, “I had SO much fun volunteering at Rich Pond Elementary! The students were engaged and had a blast learning about entrepreneurship and career groups.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Task force makes multiple arrests in Fentanyl trafficking case in Simpson County
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jerry Critchelow
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy, former KSP trooper
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

Latest News

View From The Hill: Longtime WKU supporters Eva and Jim Martens set to be honored for their transformational gift to the university
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School
WCPS
WCPS Alumni Induction Ceremony set for May 13
WKU commons at Helm Library
WKU officially opens The Commons at Helm Library after series of delays