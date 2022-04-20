Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret gets first male ambassador

Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.(Source: Instagram/darrenbarnet/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Victoria’s Secret brand has its first male ambassador.

Darren Barnet, an actor and producer best known for his role in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” will promote Pink’s gender-free collection and participate in the launch of its fleece shirt jacket.

Barnet will also be part of the company’s Mental Health Awareness Month events, including an Instagram live conversation.

The company said this move is part of its overall focus on inclusivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Task force makes multiple arrests in Fentanyl trafficking case in Simpson County
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jerry Critchelow
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy, former KSP trooper
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

Latest News

FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
SBA still in Bowling Green assisting recovering small businesses
SBA help still available