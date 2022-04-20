Warmer today, with rain tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a lovely morning, but we are still on track to see showers tonight into tomorrow.

Scattered rain tonight into the first half of Thursday

A summer preview on the way

Storm chances return next week

Clouds are thickening up ahead of rain showers tonight. Despite the sky conditions temperatures will be warmer this afternoon. Look for highs around 70 degree. Rain moves in later tonight and continues for the first half of Thursday. Most of the rain should be light. Temperatures will be back to seasonable on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s. Get ready for a summer preview, with highs in the 80s for three days in a row! It will be one of the nicest weekends we’ve have in some time!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Scattered showers toward evening. High 70. Low 57. Winds S at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and warm. Showers ending by afternoon. High 75. Low 55. Winds SW at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds S at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High Today: 87 (1964)

Record Low Today: 28 (1983)

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: 4.39″ (+1.54″)

So Far This Year: 18.97″ (+3.84″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 9.9 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 8 (High)

