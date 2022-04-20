WKU Hilltoppers baseball falls to Lipscomb Bison 5-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its midweek matchup to Lipscomb, 5-3, on Tuesday night at Nick Denes Field.

The Hilltoppers and Bisons were tied at 2-2 through four frames before Lipscomb scored two runs in the fifth to jump ahead, taking the lead for good en route to the eventual 5-3 win.

Luke Stofel earned the starting nod for WKU, surrendering six hits and four runs while not allowing a walk and recording four strikeouts in 4.1 frames. The Hilltoppers utilized Jake Kates, Logan Bowen, Hunter Crosby and Mason Vinyard in relief, with the group combining to allow just three hits and one run (unearned) while striking out five in 4.2 innings of work.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied six hits and three walks. Andrew Delaney led the squad with a 2-for-4 outing, while Justin Carlin, Ty Crittenberger, Aidan Gilroy and Brian McAuliffe each added one hit apiece.

The Hilltoppers will host Marshall for a three-game series beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 22 at Nick Denes Field.

