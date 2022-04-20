Advertisement

WKU Hilltoppers softball takes down the Lipscomb Bison 5-0

By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the WKU softball took on the Lipscomb Bison after a nine-day break between games.

The Hilltoppers were able to get back in the win column with a 5-0 win over the Bison.

WKU saw Taylor sanders connect for two hits and three RBI, while Shelby Nunn and Katie Gardner combined for the two-hit shutout of the Bison.

WKU is now 17-1 when playing at home this season and 10-1 when scoring in the first inning.

WKU softball will now begin a home series against Marshall on Friday, game time is at 6 p.m. at WKU.

