WKU Hilltoppers softball takes down the Lipscomb Bison 5-0
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the WKU softball took on the Lipscomb Bison after a nine-day break between games.
The Hilltoppers were able to get back in the win column with a 5-0 win over the Bison.
WKU saw Taylor sanders connect for two hits and three RBI, while Shelby Nunn and Katie Gardner combined for the two-hit shutout of the Bison.
WKU is now 17-1 when playing at home this season and 10-1 when scoring in the first inning.
WKU softball will now begin a home series against Marshall on Friday, game time is at 6 p.m. at WKU.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.