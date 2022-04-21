Advertisement

Beshear signs student mental health, health worker bills

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill allowing students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons.

Another measure signed by the Democratic governor aims to attract more health care workers, especially in underserved areas.

He also signed a proposal that prevents anyone convicted of various sex crimes from being certified as a peace officer.

They were among 14 measures recently passed by lawmakers that Beshear signed into law on Wednesday.

The governor says the bills are helping to “build a better Kentucky.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

