Advertisement

Building materials manufacturer expanding, adding 100 jobs

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a building materials supplier and manufacturer is expanding its operation in western Kentucky and adding 100 jobs.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Legacy Metals LLC plans a $1.2 million project in Hopkinsville that will include a new facility with two manufacturing lines to develop and trim roofing and siding panels.

It will also include a warehouse to provide room for inventory and further expansion.

The family-owned company specializes in custom-length metal siding and roofing.

It launched in 2017 with two employees and currently employs 26.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating after possible skeletal remains found in Todd County
WSMV vineyard works through rising costs
Local vineyard stays productive despite lingering pandemic issues
WSMV vineyard works through rising costs
Local vineyard still struggling with pandemic issues
Warren County Seal
Warren County hosting Household Hazardous Waste day this Saturday
The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green will have a Spring Fling event May 7 and May 14.
Reindeer Farm to host Spring Fling event in May