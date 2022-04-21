Building materials manufacturer expanding, adding 100 jobs

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a building materials supplier and manufacturer is expanding its operation in western Kentucky and adding 100 jobs.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Legacy Metals LLC plans a $1.2 million project in Hopkinsville that will include a new facility with two manufacturing lines to develop and trim roofing and siding panels.

It will also include a warehouse to provide room for inventory and further expansion.

The family-owned company specializes in custom-length metal siding and roofing.

It launched in 2017 with two employees and currently employs 26.

