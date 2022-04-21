Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Card

BGPD is investigating the theft of a credit card stolen from the mail
By Gene Birk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers needs your help. The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft.

On February 8, 2022, an unidentified male used a credit card stolen from the mail at several locations in Bowling Green, including Walmart on Walton Ave.

The man attempted to use the card multiple times at a self-checkout lane. He then left the store, entered the parking lot, and left in a light colored four-door car.

He was wearing red, black, and white high top sneakers that may stand out. He is a tall, thin, white male who was wearing a face covering.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

