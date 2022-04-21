Foster parents desperately needed in our region

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Foster parents are desperately needed in our area. As child abuse prevention month continues, we highlight this need because you have the power to change a child’s life. Though Kentucky is known for many wonderful things, it still ranks high for the number of cases of child abuse and neglect.

Our state has so many good resources for these children, especially in our region. However, these agencies need our help, especially when it comes to foster care. “I’m not sure if it was COVID, or types of the delivery of information out there, but we really saw a decline in families that wanted to become foster families,” Fonda Walker said.

Walker works at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services off Suwannee Trail in Bowling Green. She is a social services clinician and serves as a recruitment and certification worker. The agency investigates cases of abuse or neglect. She sees this need firsthand.

“I bet you go to church, I bet you walk through the community with these kids,” Walker said. “A lot of these kids, they don’t look any different than our kids.” Whether you can foster short-term or long-term, they need all the help they can get. These kids in our community deserve a safe place to stay.

“A lot of people are even scared just to make that first step,” Walker explained. “The first step, there are no strings attached, I just need people to call.” The state provides training and resources after a child is placed with you. You also get financially compensated to care for a child.

“Like any job, we don’t want to train you to become a foster parent and just leave you out there by yourself,” Walker stated. WBKO News met up with Lara Mattingly in Bowling Green. She has fostered multiple children.

“We’re believers, and we just thought that it was a way to be Jesus to other people,” she said. “Then, once we became foster parents, we just were really awoken to the need.” Right now, they especially need families willing to take teenagers and sibling groups. They also need non-white foster families for diversity.

“I think that our kiddos have just enjoyed loving kiddos who come into our home just as much as we have,” Mattingly said. “We’re seeing that sometimes meeting a need is just like being boots on the ground, just really opening your home and being there and being ready.”

It’s easy to take the first steps to become a foster parent or family. Just call 270-746-7447 to get more information. Even if you are unable to provide a foster home, there are more ways you can help, such as babysitting for a foster family or even offering to buy them dinner one night.

Right now, these families are likely overwhelmed due to the shortage.

