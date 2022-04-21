KY 1307 in Barren County set for temporary closure

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A drainage improvement project on KY 1307 New Salem Road in Barren County will create a temporary closure beginning next week.

The road will close at the intersection of Hollis Thomas Road at mile point 4 to U.S. 68 at mile point 8.6 beginning Wednesday, April 27 and is expected to reopen on Saturday, April 30.

A signed detour utilizing KY 1519, U.S. 68, and Lecta Salem Road will be in place.

Motorists should allow extra travel for the detour and use caution while traveling through the area.

