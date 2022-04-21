Advertisement

KY 1307 in Barren County set for temporary closure

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A drainage improvement project on KY 1307 New Salem Road in Barren County will create a temporary closure beginning next week.

The road will close at the intersection of Hollis Thomas Road at mile point 4 to U.S. 68 at mile point 8.6 beginning Wednesday, April 27 and is expected to reopen on Saturday, April 30.

A signed detour utilizing KY 1519, U.S. 68, and Lecta Salem Road will be in place.

Motorists should allow extra travel for the detour and use caution while traveling through the area.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School

Latest News

Coffee with a cop
WKU police host coffee with a cup
Coffee with a cop
Coffee with a cop
Hometown Hero: Robin Davis
Hometown Hero: Robin Davis
Warren Co Hazardous Waste Day
Warren Co Household Hazardous Waste Day
Research foundation symposium
Research foundation symposium