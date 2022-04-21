Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An alarm system to alert drivers of high water over low water ford bridges was unveiled Wednesday at Barren County High School.

The alarm system is called Leah’s Alarm in honor of Leah Carter, who died when her car was swept away by flood waters as she tried to cross a bridge on Lyon Road in Monroe County.

Under the direction of engineering teacher Carl Owens, the system was developed by students from BCHS and Barren County ATC.

“It was a early warning alarm system to be able to use to let people know that there’s water over a roadway,” said Tracy Shirley, the Director of Barren County Emergency Management.

Once the water level reaches five inches on the water censor it automatically sends an alert to drivers with a flashing light that the road is closed.

Once activated, it automatically sends a text message or email to road crew management and first responders.

Now that the manufacturing process and testing of the initial prototype is complete, the alarms will be given to Barren County Emergency Management for additional testing.

“We will take these and we will mount these whenever we get to signage and everything we need. And we will do a testing for at least a year,” Shirley said. “We want to test them in all four seasons. We want to make sure that the code affects that the heat, how that affects everything, we want to test it to make sure it’s most reliable as possible. After this phase, I imagined that we would have to go into the legality phase.”

Shirley also added that the testing would be done in the county and signs would be posted to indicate to anyone driving by where those site were and what they are.

“When somebody drives by and they see a flashing light there is enough water over the road, they know why because it’s a test site,” he said. “So, if you drive by and there is water on the road, and it’s not flashing, we need to know, that’s part of the test. If you drive past and it’s flashing and there’s no water over the road, we need to know that too.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.