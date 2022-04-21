New free resources announced for Downtown Bowling Green
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green launched two new free resources, including a Downtown parking map and a fountain square shop and dining guide.
Downtown Bowling Green has over 1,200 free public parking spaces available, but there was no map to show it.
A shop and dine guide was requested by the National Corvette Museum.
Both guides are subject to change as Bowling Green grows.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.