New free resources announced for Downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green launched two new free resources, including a Downtown parking map and a fountain square shop and dining guide.

Downtown Bowling Green has over 1,200 free public parking spaces available, but there was no map to show it.

A shop and dine guide was requested by the National Corvette Museum.

Both guides are subject to change as Bowling Green grows.

