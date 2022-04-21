Advertisement

New free resources announced for Downtown Bowling Green

Downtown Bowling Green launched two new free resources
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green launched two new free resources, including a Downtown parking map and a fountain square shop and dining guide.

Downtown Bowling Green has over 1,200 free public parking spaces available, but there was no map to show it.

A shop and dine guide was requested by the National Corvette Museum.

Both guides are subject to change as Bowling Green grows.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School

Latest News

Police respond.
Franklin man facing 17 counts of burglary
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating after possible skeletal remains found in Todd County
WSMV vineyard works through rising costs
Local vineyard stays productive despite lingering pandemic issues
WSMV vineyard works through rising costs
Local vineyard still struggling with pandemic issues
Warren County Seal
Warren County hosting Household Hazardous Waste day this Saturday