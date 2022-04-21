Advertisement

The Public Theatre of Kentucky presents ‘You’re Still Here’

'You're Still Here' Presented by the Public Theater of Kentucky Opening April 27
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Public Theatre of Kentucky is performing “You’re Still Here”, a new work by Cori Anne Laemmel.

The story is about a young woman named Mia and the relationship she has with her grief.

It will be performed from April 28, through May 1. With a school day performance on April 27 at 9 a.m.

April 28 through April 30 will be performed at 7:30 a.m. and Sunday’s performance will be at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at ptkbg.org.

