Rowan County man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia says 44-year-old William T. Hurst of Morehead admitted he agreed to building projects in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Hurst never began the projects or bought any materials.

The prosecutor’s office says Hurst admitted receiving more than $35,000 from the customers and eventually stopped communicating with them. Hurst pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

