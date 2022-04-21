Advertisement

Service One Credit Union to assume ownership of 2 MidWest America FCU

Service One Credit Union
Service One Credit Union(SOCU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Service One Credit Union in Bowling Green has announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with MidWest America Federal Credit Union to assume ownership of branches in Scottsville and Hopkinsville.

SOCU will retain all current MWAFCU staff and will provide membership opportunities for all MWAFCU Kentucky members, and the branches will cease operating Friday, July 29.

The branches will officially reopen as Service One Credit Union branches on Monday Aug. 1.

“Our desire to expand our member service commitment to this area of the stat coincided with MWAFCU’s decision to exit the Kentucky market,” said SOCU President and CEO Rebecca Stone. “We are excited to welcome the MWAFCU staff and membership to our SOCU family.”

As the ownership process continues, both credit unions will provide information to their members on their respective websites.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School

Latest News

Coffee with a cop
WKU police host coffee with a cup
Coffee with a cop
Coffee with a cop
Hometown Hero: Robin Davis
Hometown Hero: Robin Davis
Warren Co Hazardous Waste Day
Warren Co Household Hazardous Waste Day
Research foundation symposium
Research foundation symposium