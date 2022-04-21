Service One Credit Union to assume ownership of 2 MidWest America FCU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Service One Credit Union in Bowling Green has announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with MidWest America Federal Credit Union to assume ownership of branches in Scottsville and Hopkinsville.

SOCU will retain all current MWAFCU staff and will provide membership opportunities for all MWAFCU Kentucky members, and the branches will cease operating Friday, July 29.

The branches will officially reopen as Service One Credit Union branches on Monday Aug. 1.

“Our desire to expand our member service commitment to this area of the stat coincided with MWAFCU’s decision to exit the Kentucky market,” said SOCU President and CEO Rebecca Stone. “We are excited to welcome the MWAFCU staff and membership to our SOCU family.”

As the ownership process continues, both credit unions will provide information to their members on their respective websites.

