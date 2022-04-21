Showers for the morning, then breezy and cloudy!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect showers through the morning along with breezy winds followed by cloudy skies later. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, but will remain sub-severe.

School forecast (wbko)

Shower chances diminish quickly as we head into lunch. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 70s! Warmer and sunnier conditions await to close out the week. This weekend will be a good one to spend outside. It’ll be breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s! Showers roll in late Sunday and drag into Monday. We’ll see a cool down into the work week next week. Highs stick to the low 70s and 60s through Wednesday.

Rain this AM!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Breezy and warm. Showers ending by afternoon. High 73.. Low 57. Winds SW at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds S at 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 84. Low 63.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High Today: 89 (1963)

Record Low Today: 24 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.02

So Far This Month: 4.41″ (+1.36″)

So Far This Year: 18.99″ (+3.69″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 9.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.