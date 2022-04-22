Agencies enjoy conversations, drinks with community during ‘Coffee with a Cop’

WKU PD Host Coffee with a Cop
By Lauren McCally
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Police Department held their Coffee with a Cop event Friday morning at the Starbucks on Campbell Lane.

The event went from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Officers from WKU PD and several different departments around the city were there meeting and speaking with members of the community.

During the event, members of the Community were also given the opportunity to connect and get to know law enforcement, but also voice any concerns they may have.

“It’s very important that we get out into the community that we serve, and folks can share with us some concerns and ask us things about what we do, so so these are we tried to do as many of these as we can,” WKU Police Chief Mitchell Walker said.

Walker added that one of the reasons the department does events like Coffee with a Cop is to help build relationships within the community outside of everyday police work.

“It’s very important that we interact with the community that they get to know us, get to see us in a positive environment,” he said.

When asked what his go-to coffee order at Starbucks was, Walker said he gets the medium blend with lots of sugar and cream.

He also added the best part about the job is having the chance to meet people.

