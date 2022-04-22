Franklin man facing 17 counts of burglary

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was charged Thursday for multiple burglaries after an investigation was opened by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jody Brian Brown, 50, was charged with 17 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation on Wednesday and are claiming that Brown allegedly broke into multiple storage units in the area.

On Thursday, police searched Brown’s home and found “numerous stolen items from the theft.”

