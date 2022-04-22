Advertisement

KSP investigating after possible skeletal remains found in Todd County

KSP is investigating possible partial skeletal remains found Wednesday morning
By WBKO News Staff
Apr. 22, 2022
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible partial human skeletal remains were found Wednesday morning.

KSP Trooper Brandon McPherson said Friday that the remains were discovered in a wooded area near Big Pond Road in Todd County, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

McPherson added that a forensics team collected the remains Friday and further investigation is being done in identifying the remains.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

