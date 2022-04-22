KSP investigating after possible skeletal remains found in Todd County

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible partial human skeletal remains were found Wednesday morning.

KSP Trooper Brandon McPherson said Friday that the remains were discovered in a wooded area near Big Pond Road in Todd County, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

McPherson added that a forensics team collected the remains Friday and further investigation is being done in identifying the remains.

