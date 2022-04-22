Advertisement

Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl

It's been nearly 15 years since the young girl disappeared from Portugal. (Source: CNN/FINDMADELEINE.COM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country.

A statement on Thursday by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city in Portugal’s Algarve region, did not name the suspect but said they were acting on a request by German authorities and in coordination with English investigators.

In mid-2020, Germany’s police identified Christian Brueckner, a German citizen, as a suspect in the case.

McCann was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance from an apartment where her family was vacationing in the Algarve seaside town of Praia da Luz.

Brueckner, 45, is serving a sentence on drug offenses in a German prison and has a pending seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal. The rape also took place in Praia da Luz.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Investigators in the nearby town of Portimao are leading the probe with the assistance of the Judiciary Police, the prosecutors’ statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Police respond.
Hardyville man arrested after narcotics found in Easter eggs
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
A warning system was unveiled at Barren County High School Wednesday in honor of a student who...
Leah’s Alarm unveiled at Barren County High School

Latest News

It's been nearly 15 years since the young girl disappeared from Portugal.
Suspect ID'd in Madeleine McCann disappearance
Audio indicates the GOP House leader was thinking of asking President Donald Trump to resign in...
Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial of floating Trump resignation
It's a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire which closed Big Basin State Park....
Redwood trees show signs of recovery after devastating 2020 fire
It's a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire which closed Big Basin State Park....
Redwood trees showing signs of recovery after devastating 2020 fire
A man the family said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman...
Social media scam nearly turns violent