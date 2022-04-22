Research Foundation Symposium aims to improve patient care in South Central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Improving patient care in South Central Kentucky is the goal of the Research Foundation Symposium.

Presentations highlighted impressive research that area physicians, residents, and medical students have completed or are conducting or have presented at the national level or published in medical journals.

Dr. Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says it is great to see all the hard work that goes into research and the best part is that they can gather in person and learn from one another.

“The symposium is such a good way, it’s right here at home for people to learn what is the latest in technologies, what are the latest and treatments, and so what we really been able to do is to bring a wide variety of different topics here today, everything from women and cardiac disease to interventional cardiology, to COVID care, and to the latest in orthopedic surgery,” says Dr. Joyce.

Awards were also given for best presentations and best posters.

