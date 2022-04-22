VA Secretary visits Louisville, speaks on challenges facing Ky. veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough stopped by the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Friday to talk about initiatives this year while the new multi-million dollar VA Hospital is being built.

McDonough said he has some concerns to tackle. Staffing challenges and bed shortages top the list.

He said he talked to a nurse who was not happy about her vaccination requirement before the press conference.

”As with one of the conversations I just had with one of our excellent world class nurses, they raise challenging questions,” McDonough said. “I have committed to her and our leadership here that I will take those to heart. I will take those to heart.”

In Kentucky, McDonough said the biggest issues are access to mental health care, suicide prevention and staffing shortages.

”We are working very hard to make sure we pay our health care providers what they have earned, what they are worth,” McDonough said. “We just recently had a good breakthrough with Congress, signed by President Biden, to increase salaries for our nurses. Long overdue here at VA.”

One in 3 women and one in 50 male veterans are victims of military sexual trauma, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, McDonough gave a message to veteran victims.

“If you are a survivor of military sexual trauma, you need only come into the VET center,” McDonough said. “And you’ll get access to care. Within that week. No questions asked, we are not asking for payment. We are just here for you.”

McDonough said he’s also working with the senate to invest in frontline personnel, housekeepers, nutrition experts, engineering staff, medical directors, and physicians.

“These are the kinds of investments that will ensure that overtime this facility and other facilities like it across the country continue to provide timely access to world class care,” McDonough said.

The project will have 104 beds, more parking, and a women’s health clinic. The facility is scheduled to open in 2026, off of Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway.

The 34-acre campus’s architecture integrates a focus on sustainability, relationships to nature, and symbolism intrinsic to military life, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

