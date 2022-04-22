Warmest Weekend Since October!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend is off to a beautiful start! Friday was tied with our warmest day of 2022 thus far. Saturday could be even warmer.

Spectacular weather through the weekend

It’ll be breezy and warm Saturwith highs in the low to mid 80s! Showers roll in late Sunday and drag into Monday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. We’ll see a cool down into the work week next week. Highs stick to the low 70s and 60s through Wednesday. Overnight lows may come close to scattered frost territory Tuesday night, with upper 30s projected.

The ONLY thing not so great about today is the extremely high levels of pollen due to trees. For all of the allergy sufferers out there, right now is the time to make sure you take those medications with you out the door. In addition, gleaming sunshine has also brought moderate/high UV levels to the region, so it won’t be a bad idea to put on some SPF today as well!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 84. Low 60. Winds S at 16 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine early, increasing clouds late. Very warm. High 84. Low 63. Winds S at 16 mph.

MONDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. Cooler. High 72. Low 43. Winds W at 12 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 89 (1873)

Record Low: 31 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.44″ (+1.03″)

Yearly Precip: 19.02″ (+3.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Pollen: 10.4 (Very High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.