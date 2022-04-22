Advertisement

Warren County hosting Household Hazardous Waste day this Saturday

Officials say many household items are hazardous to the environment when disposed of in landfills
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s Division of Stormwater Management along with other agencies will host Household Hazardous Waste day this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laurel Avery Drive.

“Household hazardous wastes can include bug and weed killers, solvents and corrosives as well as unknown hazardous items,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “People have these items tucked beneath their sinks and on the shelves in their garages and basements. HHWS are wherever people live, and that’s why Warren County is pleased to work with the City of Bowling Green and other businesses and volunteers, so that we can dispose of these wastes in an eco-friendlier manner.”

The following items are approved to bring to the Household Hazardous Waste Day:

  • Adhesives, glue resins
  • Hobby supplies, artist supplies
  • Latex paint
  • Oil paint
  • Stains, thinners and stripper
  • Aerosol cans
  • Cleaners, spot removers
  • Hearing aid (button-style) batteries
  • NiCad batteries
  • Photo chemicals, chemistry sets
  • Fluorescent light bulbs
  • Car batteries, dry cell batteries
  • Engine degreasers, brake fluids
  • Transmission fluids
  • Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)
  • Insecticides, weed killers, poisons
  • Pesticides

For more information, visit here.

