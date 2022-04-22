Warren County hosting Household Hazardous Waste day this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s Division of Stormwater Management along with other agencies will host Household Hazardous Waste day this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laurel Avery Drive.

“Household hazardous wastes can include bug and weed killers, solvents and corrosives as well as unknown hazardous items,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “People have these items tucked beneath their sinks and on the shelves in their garages and basements. HHWS are wherever people live, and that’s why Warren County is pleased to work with the City of Bowling Green and other businesses and volunteers, so that we can dispose of these wastes in an eco-friendlier manner.”

The following items are approved to bring to the Household Hazardous Waste Day:

Adhesives, glue resins

Hobby supplies, artist supplies

Latex paint

Oil paint

Stains, thinners and stripper

Aerosol cans

Cleaners, spot removers

Hearing aid (button-style) batteries

NiCad batteries

Photo chemicals, chemistry sets

Fluorescent light bulbs

Car batteries, dry cell batteries

Engine degreasers, brake fluids

Transmission fluids

Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)

Insecticides, weed killers, poisons

Pesticides

For more information, visit here.

