BGFD responds to early morning house fire along Nashville Rd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 4 a.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call of a house on fire along Nashville Road. County officials initially responded, but soon after, the Bowling Green Fire Department got involved to extinguish the fire.

Seven units and 25 personnel responded. Officials said the fire was put out around 6:30 in the morning, but crews will remain on the scene for at least the rest of the day Saturday to watch for any possible rekindling.

No injuries were reported, and the home was vacant during the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

