Community members bowl for Junior Achievement fundraiser

Bowling for JA
Bowling for JA(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local organizations and community members joined in on the fun for a cause earlier today.

The ‘Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’ held a fundraiser for support of their mission. The organizations aims to encourage and empower kids and young adults to succeed in a global economy.

Many sponsors including ‘Crocker Law Firm,’ ‘Bendix,’ ‘Berry,’ and more pitched in to make a difference.

WBKO News spoke with one of the representatives for ‘Junior Achievement’ for more details. “We provide educational programs for K-12 students in our community on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, work, and career readiness, and we really prepare them for their futures. Bowling for Junior Achievement presented by Crocker Law Firm is a new event for us. We are excited that it went so well. And we are happy to continue this event in the future. So stay tuned for more bowling!” Emily Harlan said.

She also commented that they do not charge students or schools for their educational services and it’s fundraisers like these that keep their mission going.

If you’d like to learn more about ‘Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’ and their impacts click here.

