Gorgeous spring weekend continues!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our gorgeous spring weekend continues! It’ll be breezy and warm this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Now and ahead
Now and ahead

Showers roll in late tonight and drag into Monday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. We’ll see a cool down into the work week next week. Highs stick to the low 70s and 60s through Wednesday. Overnight lows may come close to scattered frost territory Tuesday night, with upper 30s projected.

The ONLY thing not so great about today is the extremely high levels of pollen due to trees. For all of the allergy sufferers out there, right now is the time to make sure you take those medications with you out the door. In addition, gleaming sunshine has also brought high UV levels to the region, so it won’t be a bad idea to put on some SPF today as well!

