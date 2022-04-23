Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Robin Davis

We honor Robin Davis as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Robin Davis has been helping those in need for the last few years, a mission that began as a dream.

“I went to sleep one night, and I woke up and I had a download from the Lord and he said, this is what you’re gonna do, you’re gonna open up a little shop named Blessings and I’m like, why? and he says, everything you do in my name is a blessing,” says Davis.

Helping the homeless with clothes, or just anyone with a particular need, and also giving those who may need encouragement something priceless, like prayers.

“It doesn’t matter who walks through that door, and it doesn’t matter if she has it, she gives it she gives donations of food, she gives donations of time, she prays for people, if they have a need, she tries to do her best to fill it,” says Denise BeCraft, a close friend of Robin.

“We need to help those that are less fortunate and just stay connected, you know, we don’t, need to disconnect at this time,” adds Davis.

“I just want her to know that, I love her from the bottom of my heart and that she is probably among one of the most incredible people that I’ve ever met,” added Denise.

Davis is just grateful for the opportunity and the ability to help others.

“Come on in, if you have time to volunteer, we take volunteers. Come in and talk to the people and find out the community and find out where they need help,” added Davis.

Blessings Thrift Shop is located at 112 Thomas Ct.

