John Carter Myers signs with Georgetown College football

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the Scotties’ unquestioned leaders is continuing his football career.

Glasgow safety and quarterback John Carter Myers signed his national letter of intent on Friday to play football for Georgetown College.

Myers led the Scotties in tackles with 75 and interceptions with four. He helped lead Glasgow to the 3A state semifinals before falling short to cinderella-team Paducah Tilghman.

“I moved here in eighth grade and they brought me in like family. It was like I was one of them off the bat. And I just hope I can get that at Georgetown. Having all these people here to support me, means the world to me, and I know I’m going to a great place,”Myers said.

“I mean, the coaches, push me to my limits, and I know what it takes to be great now, and I’ll hopefully carry that over with my teammates and coaches at Georgetown.”

The Scotties’ season finish was their best in over a decade.

