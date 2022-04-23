Advertisement

John Carter Myers signs with Georgetown College football

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the Scotties’ unquestioned leaders is continuing his football career.

Glasgow safety and quarterback John Carter Myers signed his national letter of intent on Friday to play football for Georgetown College.

Myers led the Scotties in tackles with 75 and interceptions with four. He helped lead Glasgow to the 3A state semifinals before falling short to cinderella-team Paducah Tilghman.

“I moved here in eighth grade and they brought me in like family. It was like I was one of them off the bat. And I just hope I can get that at Georgetown. Having all these people here to support me, means the world to me, and I know I’m going to a great place,”Myers said.

“I mean, the coaches, push me to my limits, and I know what it takes to be great now, and I’ll hopefully carry that over with my teammates and coaches at Georgetown.”

The Scotties’ season finish was their best in over a decade.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating after possible skeletal remains found in Todd County
Jeremy Smith
Cave City man named KSP Post 4 commander
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Carrie Enlow uplifts through screen printing
South Warren’s Carrie Enlow spreads joy through screen printing

Latest News

Carrie Enlow uplifts through screen printing
South Warren’s Carrie Enlow spreads joy through screen printing
Warren East Softball
Warren East baseball, softball each get critical wins Thursday
Hot Rods stadium
Two Home Runs Aren’t Enough as Bootleggers Fall 4-2
One on one with WKU tennis head Coach Greg Davis
1-on-1 with WKU tennis head coach Greg Davis