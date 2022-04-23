OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a death after they responded to a call about a body being found in the area of the Riverpark Center.

According to a press release, officers were called to the scene Saturday morning around 8:34 a.m.

Officials say a body had been found along the riverbank.

According to officers, a woman was found dead, and due to the location, the Owensboro Fire Department responded to help recover the body.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division respond and are continuing to investigate.

Officials say there is no foul play suspected at this time and identification has been made.

We will update this story once we learn more.

