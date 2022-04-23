Advertisement

OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a death after they responded to a call about a body being found in the area of the Riverpark Center.

According to a press release, officers were called to the scene Saturday morning around 8:34 a.m.

Officials say a body had been found along the riverbank.

According to officers, a woman was found dead, and due to the location, the Owensboro Fire Department responded to help recover the body.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division respond and are continuing to investigate.

Officials say there is no foul play suspected at this time and identification has been made.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Piper
KSP: Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
House Fire on Nashville Road
BGFD responds to early morning house fire along Nashville Rd.
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Daniel Messer, 49.
Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

Latest News

House catches fire in the early morning on Nashville road
Morning House Fire
WKU on the wrong side of an 8-1 game
WKU Marshall Baseball
Expo in Bowling Green educating about science
Science Festival
WKU Spring Game
WKU Spring Game
United Way raised more than 40,000 food items for Feed the Need
Feed the Need