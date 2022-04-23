United Way’s ‘Feed the Need’ event collects more than 40,000 food items

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Feed the Need food drive kicked off on Friday, with more than 200 volunteers across stores in Barren, Butler, Logan, and Warren counties, all collecting food items for people in need in the community.

The event continued through Saturday at noon, and there are still some organizations with plans to drop off more items through the weekend. After Friday’s drive, a Facebook Post from United Way of Southern Kentucky said tens of thousands of food items were delivered by companies to nonprofit sorting sites in Allen, Barren, Butler, Logan, Simpson, and Warren counties. Additionally, thousands and thousands of items were donated at the stores.

After Saturday, they reported that more than 40,000 food items were donated altogether across the region! Local non-profits will be picking up what food items they need on Tuesday.

