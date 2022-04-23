WKU police host coffee with a cup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU police held their “Coffee with a Cop event earlier this morning.

The event took place at Starbucks on Campbell Lane and featured several other departments from around the city, including Kentucky State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Bowling Green Police.

Members of the community were given the opportunity to connect, get to know law enforcement, and share any concerns they may have.

WKU police chief Mitchell Walker says one of the reasons they do these types of events is to build relationships with the community.

“It’s very important that we get out into the community that we serve, and folks can share with us some concerns and ask us things about what we do so so these are we tried to do as many of these as it began,” said Chief Walker.

Walker also says his go-to coffee order at Starbucks is the medium blend with lots of sugar and cream.

He also added that the best part about his job is getting a chance to meet people.

