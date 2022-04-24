Advertisement

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the sign at this Flying J Truck Stop advertises in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

“Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. “This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Kaitlyn Piper
KSP: Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
House Fire on Nashville Road
BGFD responds to early morning house fire along Nashville Rd.
OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy

Latest News

Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
Authorities rescue 83 dogs kept in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Utah
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
83 dogs recovered from three different Utah properties
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains
FILE - Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, N.C.,...
McCrae Dowless, key figure in NC absentee ballot fraud probe, dies
WKU students soak up the sun with a round of disc golf
Locals enjoy warm weather in hopes of a ‘normal’ summer