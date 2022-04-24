Advertisement

Breezy but quiet Sunday, rain rolls in late

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a gorgeous close to our weekend! Breezy but mild conditions will reign the rest of the afternoon and evening ahead with nighttime temperatures only falling to the 70s.

Showers roll in late tonight and drag into Monday, with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms likely. It’ll also be breezy at times. The bulk of the rain moves out before sunset. We’ll see a cool down into the work week next week. Highs stick to the low 70s and 60s through the rest of the work week. Overnight lows may come close to scattered frost territory Tuesday night, with upper 30s projected.

The ONLY thing not so great about today is the extremely high levels of pollen due to trees. For all of the allergy sufferers out there, right now is the time to make sure you take those medications with you out the door. In addition, gleaming sunshine has also brought high UV levels to the region, so it won’t be a bad idea to put on some SPF today as well!

