Five-Run Eighth Seals Come-From-Behind Win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-4) earned a comeback victory over the Rome Braves (9-5) with six runs in the final two innings of Saturday night’s 6-2 win. Bowling Green and Rome play the series finale on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

Braves’ starter Luis De Avila took a no-hitter into the fifth until Abiezel Ramirez broke it up with a two out double. The Braves’ bats followed that up with a two-run homer to open up the scoring in the sixth. Bowling Green earned a run in the seventh when Alexander Ovalles singled. Ramirez walked and Ovalles went to third on a balk, scoring on a wild pitch to cut Rome’s lead to 2-1.

The Hot Rods offense really got rolling in the eighth after Ronny Simon led off with a single. Two wild pitches moved Simon to third before Diego Infante delivered a game-tying single and moved the go-ahead run to third base. Osleivis Basabe reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Dyer and a throwing error to second allowed Basabe and Infante to move up a station.

The run gave Bowling Green their first lead since the third inning of Thursday’s game. Ovalles extended the lead to 4-2 with an RBI single and Garrett Hiott, who pinch-ran for Nate Soria in the seventh, knocked home two more in his first at-bat to make it 6-2. Graeme Stinson pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the deal for Bowling Green.

Mason Montgomery struck out eight in four innings, walking three and allowing four hits in another scoreless start. Joe LaSorsa threw 3.0 out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Graeme Stinson (2-1) threw two shutout innings to earn his second win of the year, walking two and striking out two while allowing two base hits.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.