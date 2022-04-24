Hilltoppers Fall in Game Two against Marshall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell in game two of its series against Marshall, 8-1, on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

After a leadoff single by Matthew Meyer in the bottom of the first, the Hilltopper offense went quiet, not collecting its first run of the game until the final frame.

“If you want to win in this league, and in college baseball, it’s about scoring runs,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “Matthew Meyer gets a base hit to lead off the game, and then we go until the ninth inning before we get another hit, just not many scoring opportunities and that makes it tough. You’ve got to find a way to score some runs.”

Cooper Hellman earned the starting nod on the mound for WKU, surrendering five runs (three earned) while striking out two in 3.0 innings. Cole Heath, Lane Diuguid and Andrew Brockwell all saw relief action in the matchup, with the trio combining to allow six hits and three runs while recording two strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied two hits and four walks, with Meyer and Ty Crittenberger each collecting one hit apiece in the contest.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will close out their series against Marshall at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 24 at Nick Denes Field.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.