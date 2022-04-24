I-65 Northbound in Simpson Co. will move to two lanes Sunday night due to construction

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to fix up and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County will create lane closures beginning Sunday night. Crews will be setting up traffic control and I-65 northbound direction only go down to two lanes from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile marker 0.0) to just north of exit six.

This is a long-term lane closure while the project is ongoing and will be in place 24 hours a day. Motorists should use caution and obey the 55 mph speed limit throughout the construction zone.

In addition to the resurfacing, construction crews will also address drains, pipes, slopes, erosion control, and other areas related to drainage. Additional lane closures will be added as the project progresses.

