KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy

By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call of an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located on Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevrolet truck being driven by Brandon Polson was traveling westbound on KY-88 when it struck the back of a black buggy being operated by Robert Miller of Munfordville, also traveling westbound. A passenger, Edna Mae Miller, was ejected from the buggy. She was transported from the scene to TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen. He was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Hart County EMS, the Hart County Sheriffs Office and the Hardyville Fire Department.

