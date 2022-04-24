Advertisement

Lexington physician shares his perspective on passing medical marijuana legislation

Dr. Foxx says medical marijuana should have full FDA approval as a drug before he’ll feel...
Dr. Foxx says medical marijuana should have full FDA approval as a drug before he’ll feel comfortable prescribing it to his own patients.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Jeff Foxx says that there is evidence suggesting cannabis could help treat a variety of ailments. But from his standpoint as a physician, more research needs to be done on medical marijuana before it becomes legal here in the commonwealth.

Dr. Foxx pointed out the potential benefits of medical marijuana for Kentuckians.

“There has been some evidence that marijuana or the chemical in marijuana may help certain diseases,” said Dr. Foxx. “Glaucoma, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, nausea, pain, PTSD.”

But he says it’s the unknowns which give him pause for pushing legislation through.

″For all those things I’ve mentioned we have other medications for them that are approved by the FDA,” Dr. Foxx said. “We know what dose to give, we know how to give it, we know if potential drug interactions occur.”

Dr. Foxx says the plant should have full FDA approval as a drug before he’ll feel comfortable prescribing it to his own patients.

“I would have to sit down and talk with the patient to say ‘This is what we know, this is what we don’t know,’” said Dr. Foxx. “‘This is the potential benefit, have you tried the medicines that we recommend?’ Have a frank conversation.”

As Governor Andy Beshear works to explore options for executive action to pass legislation, Senate President Robert Stivers pointed to the General Assembly’s efforts to establish research on the efficacy of medical cannabis.

House Bill 604 would create a cannabis research center at UK and Dr. Foxx says that would be a step in the right direction.

“Part of the problem with cannabis so long is because of the class of drug,” Dr. Foxx said. “It’s classified along with heroin in a lot of places so the research - you have to have special licenses - and so there’s been limited research to do so.”

37 states have legalized marijuana for medical use, including several surrounding the commonwealth. Dr. Foxx believes it will ultimately be a benefit to Kentuckians down the road.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Kaitlyn Piper
KSP: Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
House Fire on Nashville Road
BGFD responds to early morning house fire along Nashville Rd.
OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy

Latest News

WKU students soak up the sun with a round of disc golf
Locals enjoy warm weather in hopes of a ‘normal’ summer
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy
I-65
I-65 Northbound in Simpson Co. will move to two lanes Sunday night due to construction
More than 50 children of veterans gathered at a horse farm to learn more about each other.
Veteran’s group uses horse therapy to support kids during Month of the Military Child
House catches fire in the early morning on Nashville road
Morning House Fire