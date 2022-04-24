Locals enjoy warm weather in hopes of a ‘normal’ summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With clear skies, warm weather, and COVID not being as prevalent, Bowling green residents spent their weekend outdoors.

Western Kentucky University students say, ”Today we’re just playing a little disc golf, enjoying the weather, and having fun with some friends.”

For the first time in two years, Bowling Green residents are looking forward to a whole summer. Hopefully without the worries of COVID-19.

Dehlia Benningfield says, “I’ll get to go to the park more because if it was crowded then I wouldn’t be able to go, but now if it’s crowded it won’t really matter.

With the recent decline in COVID cases and mask requirements diminishing, the people of Warren County are soaking up the sun.

Aaron Freeman says the Bark Park is a great way to get some exercise and vitamin D.

“Even during the pandemic it was very much like this because this was one of the only places where you could still meet up and be social and didn’t have to wear a mask,” says Freeman.

Having that sense of normalcy is what the community is looking forward to.

Freeman says, “Going into, you know, restaurants in bigger cities has been a little bit of a hassle because of the mask and the proof of vaccination and all that good stuff, but with some of those mandates reeling back I mean we can get back to normal, and that’s really what everyone wants.”

WKU students are staying positive in hopes of being able to enjoy their time away from school.

Student Tommy Rhodes says, “I think having a lot more free time this summer and not having to worry about a lot of mandates or any kind of things to stop us from doing the activities that we enjoy this summer.”

According to the CDC, Warren County has only averaged eight cases per 100-thousand people in the past week with zero deaths.

