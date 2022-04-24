Advertisement

Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies

Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City, Sept. 6, 2011. Haney, a Native American artist, Seminole Nation chief and Oklahoma state lawmaker, has died at age 81. Haney’s death was announced Saturday, April 23, 2022 by Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Enoch Kelly Haney, a Native American artist, Seminole Nation chief and Oklahoma state lawmaker, has died at age 81.

Haney’s death was announced Saturday by Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation.

Haney, a Democrat, served stints in the Oklahoma House and Senate from 1980-2002, including a stint as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2002 and was elected principal chief of the Seminole Nation in 2005.

His 17-foot sculpture “The Guardian” was placed atop the state Capitol dome in 2002.

In a tweet on Saturday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said Haney’s “contributions to our state are mighty.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Kaitlyn Piper
KSP: Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
House Fire on Nashville Road
BGFD responds to early morning house fire along Nashville Rd.
OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy

Latest News

Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
Authorities rescue 83 dogs kept in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Utah
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
83 dogs recovered from three different Utah properties
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains
FILE - Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, N.C.,...
McCrae Dowless, key figure in NC absentee ballot fraud probe, dies
WKU students soak up the sun with a round of disc golf
Locals enjoy warm weather in hopes of a ‘normal’ summer