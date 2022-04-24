Advertisement

SKy Science Festival Expo Day returns to Circus Square Park

Science festival strives to take the community on an adventure into the world of science
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SKY Science Festival Expo Day made its return to Circus Square Park on Saturday.

The expo aims to take the community on an adventure and learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the expo day had to be canceled for two years.

Richard Gelderman the President and CEO of the SKy Science Festival, Inc. non-profit spoke on the purpose of expo day.

“We just want people who are really in love with that part of science and know a whole lot about it. So what we get is we get beekeepers, who are just really into bees, as well as people from Warren Rural Electric, who are truly experts and it’s their business, to student clubs,” says Gelderman.

SKy Science Festival, Inc. is a non-profit and is mainly funded by donations. If you’d like to learn more or would like to donate, you can click here.

