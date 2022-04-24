Advertisement

Special Olympics Track & Field Meet hosts over 100 athletes in Bowling Green

Over 150 athletes compete in Kentucky's special olympics
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many got a chance to show their running skills early Saturday morning for the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Track & Field Meet at Bowling Green High School.

It included over 150 athletes from different counties, such as Allen, Barren, Christian, Logan, Metcalfe, Todd, and Warren.

This track and field meet is one of eight regional meets held statewide this year.

“Each of our athletes has practiced and it’s been a goal for them to get out here actually to be on the track and on the field. The excitement here is just unexplainable, we’re so excited for each one to be here, and everybody comes out a winner,” says Pat Witcher who has been helping with Special Olympics for decades.

Witcher came to the event with Allen County athletes.

Participants in the Area 5 Track & Field Meet automatically qualify to compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games to be held June 3-4 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

