Women of Achievement Awards honors Women of the Year and Dr. Rebecca Shadowen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several women were honored for their work and their efforts to give back to the community on Saturday.

The 29th Annual Women of Achievement Awards luncheon sponsored by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission took place at the One Roof Event Venue in Downtown Bowling Green.

The luncheon highlights the work and influence of the women of achievement honorees and the impact on Bowling Green and Warren County.

Among honoring the woman of the year, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen a nationally recognized infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Med Center Health in Bowling Green was honored.

Dr. Shadowen passed away in September of 2020 after a four-month battle with covid.

Her daughter and her husband were in attendance to receive the plaque for Dr. Shadowen.

“She really just wanted to help everybody, even when she was sick, I mean, she would be, we’d go to visit her at the hospital, and she’d be in her hospital bed with like the camera on Zoom, talking to people about, you know, setting up things for COVID or doing something or, you know, moving people around to the hospital. And it’s just amazing, she had this drive that’s just impossible to match,” says Dr. Shadowen’s daughter, Katie Shadowen.

Here at WBKO, a staple of the station, Ruth Morrow who has worked many jobs at the station and is currently the receptionist, was among the honorees for Woman of the Year.

“Being here, I wish my mom could be [gets emotional and pauses] but my brother, my siblings, were here with me, and it was such an honor to be here with all these amazing other ladies of achievement,” says Morrow.

This year the award for Woman of the Year 2022 went to two recipients, Emily Angel and Darla Waymon.

