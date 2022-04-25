Advertisement

41 Kentucky parks to receive $4.2M for improvements

Scottsville, Elkton, Dawson Springs, and Christian County parks to receive upgrades
$4.2 million in federal funds was used for improvements to Kentucky parks
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WBKO) - Officials say 41 parks across Kentucky will receive $4.2 million in federal funding to make upgrades and improve accessibility.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says the funding will go toward a wide variety of improvements, including new playground equipment, walking and biking paths, and upgrades to bring facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Beshear said providing safe places for families to gather and exercise is important.

In Scottsville, the city will use $157,000 to replace play structures at the Scottville Roadside Park and improve the playground area. Crews will also construct an ADA-accessible sidewalk.

In Elkton, the ballfields will be a little brighter. The city will use $123,000 to improve lighting at one of the ballfields in Elkton-Todd County Park and update playground equipment.

The City of Dawson Springs will use $100,000 to remove old playground equipment at Dawson Springs City Park and replace it with new ADA-accessible playground equipment. They will also update the T-ball field.

The Christian County Fiscal Court will use $142,500 to improve areas of Ruff Park. They will construct a new restroom and concession facility with ADA-accessible restrooms.

The funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and is administered through the state Department for Local Government.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Emergency Management: child found unresponsive in pool in Todd County
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Black Male Scholars acceptance letter
Black male scholars acceptance letter
SKYPAC gift
SKYPAC gift
Sen Rand Paul honors Imogene's alterations
Sen Rand Paul honors presents imogene's alterations
TVA grant to dishman
TVA grant to Dishman
Kentucky Parks Investment
$4.2 federal funds for improvements to Kentucky parks