41 Kentucky parks to receive $4.2M for improvements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WBKO) - Officials say 41 parks across Kentucky will receive $4.2 million in federal funding to make upgrades and improve accessibility.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says the funding will go toward a wide variety of improvements, including new playground equipment, walking and biking paths, and upgrades to bring facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Beshear said providing safe places for families to gather and exercise is important.

In Scottsville, the city will use $157,000 to replace play structures at the Scottville Roadside Park and improve the playground area. Crews will also construct an ADA-accessible sidewalk.

In Elkton, the ballfields will be a little brighter. The city will use $123,000 to improve lighting at one of the ballfields in Elkton-Todd County Park and update playground equipment.

The City of Dawson Springs will use $100,000 to remove old playground equipment at Dawson Springs City Park and replace it with new ADA-accessible playground equipment. They will also update the T-ball field.

The Christian County Fiscal Court will use $142,500 to improve areas of Ruff Park. They will construct a new restroom and concession facility with ADA-accessible restrooms.

The funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and is administered through the state Department for Local Government.

