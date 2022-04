BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren county high school will present their performance of the musical “Annie” starting on April 29 at 6 p.m.

The other show dates are April 30 at 2 and 6 p.m., May 1 at 2 p.m., May 6 at 6 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can buy tickets on their website.

