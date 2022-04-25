BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Principal of Bowling Green Junior High Robert Lightning and Black Male Scholars Coordinator Gambia Flemister is visiting elementary schools to deliver Black Male Scholars acceptance letters to incoming 6th graders invited to the program. Today’s deliveries were at Parker-Bennett-Curry at 10 a.m. and Dishman McGinnis at 11 a.m.

Historically, the educational outcomes from urban and suburban public schools have differed between students of African and European origins. A part of that difference is the lived experience at school and at home. Gaps in equity for students based on race, income, and ethnicity are still prevalent in most institutions. The Black Male Scholars program seeks to help its participants overcome some of the adverse childhood experiences that are faced by many students of color.

Robert Lightning, principal of Bowling Green Junior High, says “The biggest component of our program is developing a sense of belonging at the junior high.” He explained how the program assists students while “focusing lessons through an African American cultural lens.” By integrating historical perspectives into the curriculum, organizers of the program hope that the added perspective and context can help students thrive in junior high school all the way through high school.

A student qualifies for the program by submitting an application and letters of recommendation from members of the community and school staff. Of the 39 applicants that applied this year, eighteen students from four schools have been selected for the next school year.

Tomorrow, they will be delivering acceptance letters to students at McNeill Elementary and T. C. Cherry.

The 2022-2023 school year will be the program’s second year.

