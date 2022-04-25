Advertisement

Bowling Green city clerk named state ‘Clerk of the Year’

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s city clerk has received statewide recognition after being named the Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association 2022 Clerk of the Year.

Ashley Jackson received the honor Thursday night during the state association’s annual banquet in Elizabethtown.

The Barren River Municipal Clerks Association nominated Jackson. A committee made of up past clerks of the year selected her as the 2022 statewide winner.

Assistant City Clerk Hope Spiller, City Attorney Hillary Hightower, and City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Melinda Hill attended to see Jackson receive the honor.

“I am happy and thankful that the Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association has recognized Ashley’s contributions to her profession and to the City of Bowling Green,” Hill said.

Jackson began working for Bowling Green in 2006 as Assistant City Clerk. She was promoted to City Clerk in 2018.

