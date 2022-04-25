Advertisement

C-USA Championships at Texarkana Up Next for Hilltopper Golf

(WBKO)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Golf is prepared to play in the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championship at the par-72, 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tournament Information

Monday, 8:50 a.m. CT

Tuesday, TBD

Wednesday, TBD

Thursday, top four teams advance to match play

Live Scoring

All 13 league schools that have men’s golf will compete at the Championships including No. 28 Charlotte, No. 54 UAB, No. 71 Middle Tennessee, No. 71 Florida Atlantic, No. 82 North Texas and No. 83 Southern Miss.

WKU will travel with six men total, playing five in the original lineup with the option to substitute one player after a completed round. Freshman Riley Grindstaff will lead off the group after leading the team in scoring average for most of the season.

Junior Luke Fuller will play in the second-hole while fifth-year senior Caleb O’Toole will play in his final conference championship as the three-man. Sophomore Connery Meyer will play as the four and redshirt junior Thomas Hogan will round out the lineup. Sophomore Aaron Pha will serve as the team’s substitute.

The Hilltoppers most recently finished 12th as a team at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic.

